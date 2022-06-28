Johnny Depp returning to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise is a rumour as the actor's representative has denied the news that he was offered $301 million By Disney for reprising the iconic role of captain Jack Sparrow. None of these rumours is true said the actor's rep. Johnny Depp Gets Rs 2355 Crore Offer and an Apology Letter from Disney to Return as Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Johnny Depp's representatives have debunked the recent rumor he is returning to the #PiratesoftheCaribbean franchise for $301 million. "This is made up."https://t.co/EqCdzBvj44 pic.twitter.com/SXcex8dnJV — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 27, 2022

