Reality TV star Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday with an indoor party, sharing glimpses of the festivity through several photos. The theme, dubbed "Twenty Ate," adorned one of her birthday cakes, featuring mini flowers, a "Happy birthday, Kenny" message, and a nostalgic printed image of her younger self partying. Kendall posed elegantly next to the illuminated cakes in one photo, displaying a stunning white gown while massive silver balloons spelled "Scorpio baby" behind her. Hot! Kendall Jenner Stuns in Printed Tiny Bikini, Shares Mirror Selfie (See Pic).

See Kendall Jenner's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

