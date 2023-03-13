Oscars 2023 was all about glitz and glamour! From the dress code to the awards speech everything was perfect. No doubt, the 95th Academy Awards was a grand success. While the stars opted for elegance and restraint on the Oscars red carpet, things got a little looser and wilder at the Vanity Fair after-party. Well, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner raise temperature with their kiss at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and you know why. Gigi wore a red dress and Kendall choose to wear a shimmery fish scale deep green dress. Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023: Billie Eilish Goes Edgy and Dramatic in Floor-Sweeping Black Gown With Plunging Neckline at the Bash (View Pics).

Check The Tweet Here:

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid kissing at Vanity Fair Oscar Party. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xrznHEJH3r — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)