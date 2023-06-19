Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted her baby bump in new Insta post. The reality TV star and socialite shared a series of new pics on Instagram. Travis Barker is seen cradling and kissing his wifey’s baby bump. These pics of pregnant Kourtney are precious and too cute to be missed. Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy at 44 During Hubby Travis Barker's Concert in LA (Watch Viral Video).

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)