Lady Gaga's Two Pet Dogs, Stolen at Gunpoint, Safely Returned

#UPDATES Lady Gaga's two dogs, stolen at gunpoint, have been safely returned, LA police say “Both of Lady Gaga's dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives" pic.twitter.com/U2M9O2MTO3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)