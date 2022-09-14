Rumours are rife that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly dating each other. The two were seen hanging out with bunch of friends at NYFW after-party. Now new pictures of the rumoured couple have emerged online in which they can be seen getting cosy. Neither the actor nor the supermodel have confirmed about them being romantically involved with each other. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After Four Years of Dating – Reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid In NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, get cozy at a friend's party in NYC as they're seen together for FIRST TIME amid rumors https://t.co/z5DJTBkO9U pic.twitter.com/M1OS6Yd6yd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 14, 2022

Rumoured Couple Photographed Together For The First Time

A qualidade de centavos! Leonardo DiCaprio e Gigi Hadid juntos em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/YCYnDtICdh — LDBR Mídias (@LDBRmidia) September 14, 2022

