After posting a YouTube clip in which Letitia Wright shared her anti-vaccine stance, The Hollywood Reporter alleged that Wright was very vocal about her anti-vax views on the set of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets. She finally addressed the reports stating that the accusations were untrue. The actress took to Instagram to share her message.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by letitia wright (@letitia_wright_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)