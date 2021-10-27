Lightyear trailer is out! The sci-fi action adventure film is about the final origin story of Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) — the hero who inspired the toy, and introduces the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans lends his voice to Buzz. Helmed by Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, the movie is all set to release on June 17, 2022.

Watch The Teaser Trailer Below:

