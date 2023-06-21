Lil Tuda aka Timothy Lockhart has been shot and killed in Chicago. The drill rapper, aged 14, is the latest victim of gun violence. As per reports, he was shot in the head on June 17. He was pronounced dead at Chicago’s Stroger Hospital. There was another boy with him who was also shot, and said to be in critical state. Kiernan 'AKA’ Forbes, South African Rapper, Shot Dead at 35.

Lil Tuda Shot And Killed

Timothy Lockhart, aka Lil Tuda, a self proclaimed rapper and member of the DMG (Dirty Money Gang), a set of Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones near 72nd and Rockwell was shot and killed on the 100 block of S Homan around 4:45 PM Lockhart was 14 years old. pic.twitter.com/bO2vo9UNYm — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) June 19, 2023

