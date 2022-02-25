Beyblade was a huge part of many people's childhoods, and for them this news is going to be great. Paramount apparently is developing a live-action Beyblade film. It will be produced by Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer. No release date is there yet.

Live-action Beyblade movie is in development at Paramount Jerry Bruckheimer is producing (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/kTkZDAVodZ) pic.twitter.com/WWv3CxM7pT — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 24, 2022

