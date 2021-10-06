The ancient demon Dodge continues to lay his evil spell in Locke & Key Season 2 and we see the characters going on to forge the keys to make things work. Netflix has just dropped Locke & Key Season 2 trailer has three Locke siblings Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) who move with their mother in their ancestral home after their Dad’s mysterious death. They discover this Keyhouse which is full of magical keys and its powers of deception but will they be able to deceive the demon Dodge will come to know when the series premieres on Netflix on October 22. It is based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s graphic novels.

Watch Locke and Key Season 2 Trailer Below:

