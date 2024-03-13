Get ready for a musical extravaganza as Lollapalooza heads to Berlin this September, set to captivate audiences just as it did in January. Taking place at the iconic Olympiastadion and Olympiapark Berlin on September 7-8, 2024, the festival will showcase a diverse lineup of musical talents. Headlining the event are K-pop sensation Seventeen and former One Direction heartthrobs Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees in the German capital. Lollapalooza 2024: Crowd Calls Nick Jonas 'Jiju' as He Performs at the Music Festival; Here's How The Singer Reacted (Watch Video).

Artist Line Up For Lollapalooza Berlin

Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, Seventeen (K-pop boy group), The Chainsmokers, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Shirin David, CRO, Von Wegen Lisbeth, Loyle Carner, Nothing But Thieves, Meduza, Deine Freunde, Alok, Tom Grennan, Kenya Grace, Elderbrook, Sam Tompkins, Joel Corry, Mine, Apashe With Brass Orchestra, Christopher, Natalie Jane, Casso,Chappell Roan, Thee Sacred Souls, Glass Beams, Lola Young, Henry Moodie, Levin Liam, Girls Don't Sync, Matt Maltese, Lena & Linus, B Jones, Ellice, Cloudy June, Josi, Raum27.

Watch Lollapalooza Berlin Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza Berlin (@lollapaloozade)

