Robyn Bernard, acclaimed for her portrayal of Terry Brock on the iconic soap opera General Hospital throughout the 1980s, has tragically passed away at 64. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bernard was discovered deceased in an open field behind a business in her hometown of San Jacinto, California. Authorities are currently investigating her untimely demise, withholding further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death. Jung Chae Yull Dies at 26; Zombie Detective Actor Was Found Dead in Her Apartment. Robyn Bernard No More View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

