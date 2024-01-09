Country singer Maren Morris has finalised her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage. They've reportedly agreed upon joint custody of their three-year-old son Hayes and a monthly child support payment of $2,100 from Maren to Ryan, subject to judicial approval. Their property division will follow the terms of their prenuptial agreement, updated in October 2022. Maren initiated the divorce proceedings in October, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their separation. Maren Morris Files For Divorce From Ryan Hurd After Five Years of Marriage – Reports.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd:

