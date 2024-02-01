Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine star in Alex Winckler's period drama Mary and George, portraying a sinister mother-son duo. The historical psychodrama depicts Moore's transformation into Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who plots to seize the throne by having her son George seduce King James I. Julianne Moore Birthday Special: From Still Alice To Magnolia, Take a Trip Down Memory Lane Through Her Iconic Movies.

Watch Mary and George Trailer:

New Trailer for #MaryandGeorge starring Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, and Tony Curran. pic.twitter.com/D7TRCX5nvz — Mary & George Updates (@MaryandGeorgeTV) February 1, 2024

