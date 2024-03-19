Anne Hathaway does not seem to age! Her latest pictures are absolute proof. For the promotional event of her upcoming film, The Idea of You, the stunning actress turned heads in a mini-white dress. The dress boasted a sweetheart neckline and intricate zig-zag appliqué work, adding a touch of flair. She accessorised her look with metallic pumps, a silver clutch, and dangling earrings. Her makeup was flawless, with a dewy base and hints of pink adding a youthful glow to her eyes, cheeks, and lips. A touch of shimmer around the inner corners of her eyes added a dash of glamour. Completing her look, Anne's gorgeous brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders, adding an elegant touch to her overall appearance. With finesse and grace, she effortlessly stole the spotlight! For the promotional event, lead actor Nicholas Galitzine made a stylish impact in a grey-suited look. He paired it with a black shirt. He accessorised his look with black shoes and a layered chain. The actor looked sharp and dapper in his stylish outfit. Anne Hathaway Radiates Goddess Charm in a 37-Year-Old Valentino Dress on the Red Carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2023.

View Anne Hathaway’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

