In her latest Insta post, actress Julianne Moore has expressed deep shock and disappointment over the banning of her first book, Freckleface Strawberry, from schools run by the US Department of Defense under the administration of the present President of the USA, Donald Trump. The semi-autobiographical children’s book tells the story of a seven-year-old girl who struggles with her freckles but ultimately learns to embrace her uniqueness, realising that everyone is different 'just like everybody else.' Moore wrote the book for her children and others to remind them that while everyone faces struggles, we are united by our shared humanity and sense of community. She finds it particularly disheartening that a story promoting self-acceptance and inclusivity has been deemed controversial. Donald Trump Administration Orders All Federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Staff To Be Put on Leave.

Julianne Moore's Post on Her Book Ban

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)