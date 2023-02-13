Megan Fox may have hinted at a breakup with MGK with her previous post which contained pictures of her in a sexy jumpsuit and a cryptic caption with the lyrics to Beyonce's "Pray You Catch Me". Her account then showed her following only 3 people, Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet. But later she deleted her Instagram account and it is no longer available to view either.

Megan Fox Deactivates Her Insta

