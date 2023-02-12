Megan Fox has deleted all photos of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) from her Instagram grid, sparking rumours that the couple have split. The 36 year old, who was engaged to the rapper, also shared a cryptic caption on her most recent photo, which were two lines from Beyonce's 2016 hit ''Pray You Catch Me''. Megan Fox Clarifies the Truth Behind Her Old Interview About 'Dancing in a Bikini' for Director Michael Bay, Says 'Wasn't Assaulted or Preyed Upon'.

Check The Tweet Here:

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

