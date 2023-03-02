Michael B Jordan's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been unveiled. The actor was surrounded by his good friends Ryan Coogler and Jonathan Majors, both of whom honoured him with loving speeches and praise as they reflected on his journey throughout the years. Congratulations to Michael!

Michael B Jordan's Star on HWF

Michael B. Jordan’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is unveiled. (Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/BQbVEiBBRh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)