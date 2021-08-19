365 Days actor Michele Morrone recently shared a video from his film as Don Massimo Torricelli and well are sweating here. The hottie re-shared a clip of a fan club that had his sensual and sexual scenes from the erotica. He captioned the post as ' '2 Personalities, 1 Heart'. We are melting, what about you?

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Morrone (@iammichelemorroneofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)