NSFW alert! Netflix's erotica thriller The Next 365 Days released on August 19 on the OTT platform and internet is going crazy over a few s*x scenes in it. Right from showing threesome to Michele Morrone (Massimo) and Simone Susinna's (Nacho) gay kissing scene in the film, fans are loving everything. A clip has gone viral online which sees audiences screaming at a theatre over Massimo- Nacho's lip-lock twist. The movie also stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel. The Next 365 Days Trailer Out! Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s Characters Try to Overcome Trust Issues in the Upcoming Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Michele Morrone-Simone Susinna's Gay Kissing Scene:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele_Morrone (@iammichelemorroneo_official_)

Watch Full Kissing Scene Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)