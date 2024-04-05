Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to reprise their roles in director Paul Feig’s upcoming film, A Simple Favor 2. In the sequel, Blake’s character, Emily Nelson, will be marrying a wealthy Italian businessman, portrayed by Michele Morrone. Viral images from the film’s set depict Blake and Michele tying the knot in a picturesque waterfront ceremony in Italy. A Simple Favor 2 Confirmed: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Director Paul Feig Reunite for Sequel.

Blake Lively And Michele Morrone Shooting Wedding Scene

Blake Lively and Michele Morrone on the set of ‘A SIMPLE FAVOR 2’ https://t.co/GLDnlaq0Jn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 4, 2024

