Minions: The Rise of Gru continues to impress at the box office as the film has crossed quite the significant mark. Earning a total of $400 Million dollars worldwide, the film has been a massive success for Illumination. Minions: The Rise of Gru starring Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin is currently playing in theatres. Minions the Rise of Gru Movie Review: Steve Carell’s ‘Despicable Me’ Prequel Is a Hilarious Outing With Underwhelming Villains (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)