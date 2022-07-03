A new picture of Tom Cruise performing his own stunt for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One has surfaced and it looks alarming. Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in movies, climbing 2000 foot cliffs, holding his breath for six minutes underwater, he's done it all. In this image of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, he can be seen dangling off the edge of a WWII biplane. Tom Cruise Does the Finger Heart Sign While in South Korea for Top Gun Maverick’s Promotions (View Pics & Video)

View Tweet Here:

For this ‘Mission Impossible 7’ stunt, Tom Cruise slips out of the cockpit of a WWII biplane, dangles himself off the wing as the plane does a nosedive and then performs a barrel roll. He also rides a motorcycle off the edge of a cliff and parachutes off in the upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/MKZhm78Wjx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2022

