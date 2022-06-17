Hollywood legend Tom Cruise arrived in Seoul on Friday (June 17) for Top Gun: Maverick's promotions and the internet could not keep calm. The actor was seen in a pastel collard tee paired with jeans as he greeted fans in South Korea. Not just this, Cruise also did the finger heart sign which made fans go aww. The star even stopped and posed for selfies with his admirers. Top Gun Maverick: Amul Topical Celebrates The Success Of Tom Cruise’s Film! (View Post).

