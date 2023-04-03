Our beloved demi-god Maui is back! So is his partner Moana. Yes, you heard us right. Actors Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho is back and they are ready to bring back their magic of the beloved movie on a live action version of the animated movie from Disney. The live action Moana will celebrate the islands, the culture, traditions of pacific Islanders seen through the eyes of a young women eager to pave her own path. So, if you love Maui and Maona then this one is for you. We will keep you updated, stay tuned! Moana Star Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Daughter Doesn’t Believe He Voiced Maui.

Check The Tweet Here:

Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho are set to return for Disney’s live-action ‘Moana.’ pic.twitter.com/IKDwaWsIhD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

Check The Video Here:

