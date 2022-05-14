It's cancellation season as another well received show has been axed. MODOK after one season has been cancelled by Hulu. This animated comedy series saw Patton Oswalt star as the Marvel supervillain who was struggling to handle his family and company. Manhunt: Brandon Flynn, Patton Oswalt Board Apple TV's True Crime Series.

