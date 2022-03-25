Looks like Black Adam isn't the only DC film that Mohamed Diab criticised this month. In a recent interview the Moon Knight director slammed Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 for its depiction of Egypt. Diab took issues with how Egypt was only depicted as a desert and how it was a disgrace for them. This isn't the first time he took jabs at a DC film as he criticised Black Adam as well for not casting more Egyptian actors.

Check Out The Quote Below:

"I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a big sequence in Egypt and it was a disgrace for us. You had a sheik – that doesn’t make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert.” - Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab pic.twitter.com/HIzCyPNzAs — IGN (@IGN) March 24, 2022

