As the day of the release of Moon Knight is nearing, the excitement for the Disney+ show is growing rapidly as well. The makers are also making sure that they keep the energy high by sharing new snippets about the show every now and then. Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy star in key roles and the three have now sat down to give a special look into their show. Marvel shared a new promo video where we can see them talking about what makes the series special.

Check Out To Know What They Have To Say About The Disney+ Series:

Join Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy in a special look of Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7Zl0ZQO1u0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2022

