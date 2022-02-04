Moonfall is helmed by Roland Emmerichm who is popularly known for directing films such as Stargate, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, Independence Day: Resurgence among others. It is reportedly ‘one of the most expensive independently produced films of all-time’. Starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson in the lead, the movie has opened to mixed response from critics. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Moonfall: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley’s Sci-Fi Film to Release in India on February 11.

The Verge – As a movie about the Moon seemingly deciding to ram itself into the Earth and humanity struggling to save itself from destruction, Moonfall is surprisingly light on sustained sequences that make you feel just how dire and fundamentally hopeless that sort of situation might actually feel.

The Guardian – This bizarrely leaden new example of the action spectacular is from Roland Emmerich, a longtime master of these end-of-the-world-but-not-really films. But here the formulaic silliness, sometimes part of the enjoyment, is just tiring.

The New York Times – In the disaster movie “Moonfall,” the moon goes out of orbit and starts coiling its way toward Earth, causing environmental disasters and setting the clock on humanity. Scientists calculate ellipses; screenwriters ready their exclamations.

The Hollywood Reporter – Moonfall looks and sounds like a would-be cinematic blockbuster but comes up painfully short in its ham-fisted execution. Filled with unintentional humor, the film seems inevitably destined for exposure on a future incarnation of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)