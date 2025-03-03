At the 2003 Oscars, Adrien Brody stirred up some controversy when he unexpectedly kissed Halle Berry on stage as she presented him with the Best Actor award for The Pianist. Now, 22 years later, Halle Berry playfully returned the gesture by kissing Adrien Brody, who was nominated for The Brutalist, on the red carpet. This light-hearted moment served as a nod to their infamous encounter all those years ago. Halle Berry, one of the presenters at the 97th Academy Awards, seemed to embrace the opportunity to revisit the memorable incident with a touch of humour. Oscars 2025 Winners: From ‘The Brutalist’ to ‘Conclave’, Check Out the Movies That Won Big at the 97th Academy Awards.

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Kiss at Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

Their 2003 Oscars Kiss Moment

