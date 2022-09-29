Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed about John Corbett reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in the second season of And Just Like That… during the premiere of Hocus Pocus. On John reprising his role, Sarah told ET, “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.” And Just Like That Renewed for the Second Season at HBO Max.

John Corbett In And Just Like That Season 2

Carrie and Aiden round 2?! Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed John Corbett's return to the 'Sex and the City' universe.https://t.co/pno2ytEKvo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 28, 2022

