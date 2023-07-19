With Netflix spending more than $ 30 million on the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, the film has officially been cancelled at the streaming service. Not only that, but a lot of other projects based on Mattel's other toy properties have been shelved at the company too. Following the news, Mattel has started shopping for a new buyer for the movies. Masters of the Universe Revelation Review: Kevin Smith’s New Animated Series Has the Power of Grayskull in Full Force! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Reports:

“Masters of the Universe,” a live-action movie based on He-Man and a slew of other popular Mattel toys, is officially dead at Netflix, according to multiple Variety sources. https://t.co/4NPS1VBlh3 pic.twitter.com/au81gde3ns — Variety (@Variety) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)