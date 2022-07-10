Nicki Minaj has been receiving a lot of 'haterade' after her husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to home detention for failure to register as a sex offender in LA. And so today, giving it back in her own sassy way, the girl dropped some dope pics of hers in black trench and thigh-high boots on IG along with a kickass caption. Well, quite a fashionable answer to the haters. Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Sentenced to 3 Years of Probation.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)