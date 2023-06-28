Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Thom Evans are engaged! The Pussycat Doll singer finally said YES to Thom Evans. Scherzinger, 44, shared the happy news on social media with two pictures and captioned it as, "I said yes". Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger to Have Their Brush with Royalty Again at King Charles III’s Coronation.

Check Out Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

