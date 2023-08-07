Oppenheimer continues to impress as the film has crossed $500 million worldwide. Crossing the gross of Nolan's own Dunkirk, the film currently sits at $553 million while also becoming the highest grossing R-rated biopic we have received. No doubt that Oppenheimer definitely is one of Nolan's biggest films. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

#Oppenheimer crosses $500M at the worldwide box office 💰 pic.twitter.com/2vfLbKSzyZ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 5, 2023

