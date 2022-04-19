Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr have kickstarted shooting for Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated - Oppenheimer. Pictures from the sets of the film surfaced online creating a wave of excitement amongst the fans. Cillian is seen wearing a brown overcoat, a white shirt, and brown suspenders. Downey is also seen sporting light blue pants with suspenders, a white shirt, and a blue tie. The two seem to be busy chatting with each other and having a good time on set. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, and Rami Malek in key roles. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaithi To Release on March 30, 2023.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Cillian Murphy - Robert Downey shooting for Christopher Nolan’s new film. pic.twitter.com/VD3CJXPOat — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 19, 2022

