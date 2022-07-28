The first official teaser for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been released. The teaser features a haunting voiceover from the cast of the film as flames cover up the background and then we finally cut to Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and more. The movie releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Oppenheimer Release Date: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh’s Film by Christopher Nolan To Arrive in Theatres on July 21, 2023!

Watch The Trailer:

