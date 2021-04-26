Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won her first Oscar for her wonderful performance in the film, Minari at the 93rd Academy Awards. She beat the likes of Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman – The Father, and Amanda Seyfried – Mank.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)