For his role as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Three-time nominee, he was earlier nominated in 2008 for the same category for Tropic Thunder, where he lost to the late Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, which ironically was directed by Nolan. Oscars 2024 Winners Full List: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Out the Big Winners of 96th Academy Awards!

Robert Downey Jr Wins His First Oscar

Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. on winning Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fFrgo9SiEn — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)