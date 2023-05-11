Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser is back with another explosive season. Yes, you heard us right. Season 7 of the series is full of intense moments showing the American Revolution in full swing. The first half of the upcoming season of the Starz hit premieres on June 16. However, the seventh season of the hit series will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s seventh book, An Echo in the Bone, as well as some source material from the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Outlander: Starz Renews The Eighth & Final Season, Greenlights For Prequel Series ‘Blood of My Blood’.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

A love this great is worth fighting for. The phenomenon returns when #Outlander premieres June 16 on STARZ. pic.twitter.com/6cIVgSJMSr — The Outlander S7 Trailer is HERE! (@Outlander_STARZ) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)