The People's Choice Awards for this year aired on NBC and E! and fans voted for their favs in numerous categories. Movies, TV, music and pop culture highlights of the past year, you name it, the awards honoured icons in 40 different categories. Let's check out the list of winners for this year. The list will be further updated as well so stay tuned! People's Choice Awards 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast: Here's Where and When You Can Watch the 48th People's Choice Awards Online and On TV.

Country Artist of 2022

*pulls on cowboy boots* Congrats to @carrieunderwood on taking home the award for The Country Artist of 2022! #PCAspic.twitter.com/qe2XwWxlmm — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Drama Movie of 2022

They told you not to worry, darling: Don't Worry Darling has been named The Drama Movie of 2022!! #PCAspic.twitter.com/VeY2gGDwsj — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Comedy Movie Star of 2022

They made us laugh till we cried, and for that, @AdamSandler won The Comedy Movie Star of 2022! #PCApic.twitter.com/QjD1nWSiA4 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Competition Contestant of 2022

The competition was fierce, but @SelmaBlair is our champion: job well done on winning The Competition Contestant of 2022! #PCAspic.twitter.com/oOSyvH0EzM — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Male TV Star of 2022

There's nothing strange about this win: big congrats to @noah_schnapp on taking home the People's Choice Award for The Male TV Star of 2022! 🏆 #PCAspic.twitter.com/Qd31SwwTLl — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Nighttime Talk Show 2022

It's not a late night without the People's Choice Award winner for The Nighttime Talk Show 2022: The Tonight Show Starring @jimmyfallon!! Congrats! #PCAspic.twitter.com/UzQKq373tK — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Reality Show of 2022

Drama TV Star of 2022

It wasn't 2022 unless you cried watching Mariska on Law & Order . Congrats on winning The Drama TV Star of 2022! #PCAspic.twitter.com/evThV27zUx — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Daytime Talk Show of 2022

.@KellyClarksonTV had *everyone* talking this year! Congrats on winning The Daytime Talk Show of 2022! #PCAspic.twitter.com/5iIr0KD8K8 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Female TV Star of 2022

Few stars on television are doing it like Ellen Pompeo: congrats on winning the People's Choice Award for The Female TV Star of 2022!! #PCAspic.twitter.com/4DAu597bUY — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Song of 2022

.@Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was *the* song of the year. Literally: it won the People's Choice Award for The Song of 2022! 🎶 #PCAspic.twitter.com/nwJNWUDLBH — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Competition Show of 2022

The meaning of competition in 2022 was all about @NBCTheVoice. Congrats on winning the People's Choice Award for The Competition Show of 2022! #PCAspic.twitter.com/SsJbdtjg2L — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Drama Show of 2022

Each episode of @GreysABC is a JOURNEY 😳 Congrats on winning the People's Choice Award for The Drama Show of 2022! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/QgUeNilKFR — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)