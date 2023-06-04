Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including Galyn Susman, widely acknowledged as the guardian angel of Toy Story 2. Apart from Susman, director Angus MacLane had to say goodbye to her. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original Toy Story movie in 1995. Lightyear: From Buzz’s Suit to Alien Troubles, 6 Things We Learned From the Teaser of Chris Evan’s Toy Story-Spinoff.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Galyn Susman was the individual who saved ‘TOY STORY 2’ by having a copy of the film at home after someone accidentally ran a command that deleted 90% of the film from Pixar’s files. Today, she has been laid off from Pixar. pic.twitter.com/Ivi1yw68sR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)