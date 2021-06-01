Every year June is celebrated as Pride Month dedicated to the LGBTQ community. To mark the month, Singer Taylor Swift took to Twitter to wish her fans a 'Happy Pride Month' by signing a petition #summerofequality by GLAAD.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)