Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned heads as they made a stylish appearance at Katy Perry's electrifying Las Vegas show, PLAY. The royal couple was seen sporting chic black ensembles that exuded sophistication and a touch of rock 'n' roll flair. The power couple's attendance at the show only added to the excitement of the evening, creating a buzz around the glittering Las Vegas event. Kim Kardashian Wishes Katy Perry a Happy Birthday With Glamorous Throwback to 2018 Met Gala.

Watch Video Here:

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle spotted at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas show #PLAY. pic.twitter.com/yS4H1Eu8FZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2023

