The Jonas Brothers are back in Mexico for their first show since 2019. They’re in the Mexico City for ‘Remember This’ Tour. Well, Nick Jonas’ ladylove Priyanka Chopra has joined them for the concert and the former has even shared a picture posing with her. Well, Nick and Priyanka not just serve couple goals, but they serve major fashion goals as well. Jonas Brothers Kickstart ‘Remember This’ Tour and These Feel-Good Concert Photos Are Proof.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)