Nick Jonas participated in American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in South Lake Tahoe and Priyanka Chopra too was present at the event to show him some love and support. Post it the couple took off to spend quality time together and Nick has shared pictures of the same on Instagram. The lovely couple can be seen relaxing on a yacht and enjoying the ‘magic hour’. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy Romantic Getaway At The Turks And Caicos Islands, Actress Shares Mushy Pictures On Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

