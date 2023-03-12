The 43rd Razzie Awards winners have been announced and it's safe to say we've had a wide selection of performances that were, let's just say not great. According to the Razzies Tom Hanks, MGK and Mod Sun, Adria Arjona and more did not do a very good job at their respective roles. The Razzies even awarded themselves the Golden Raspberry for 'Actress Nomz Blunder', after receiving backlash for nominating 11 year old Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category. The Razzie Awards Organisers Release Statement Following Backlash for Nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Worst Actress Category.

