Renowned for his roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, actor Richard Franklin passed away on Christmas Day at 87. A family spokesperson confirmed Franklin's peaceful passing after battling a prolonged illness. Graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1963, he debuted professionally at the Century Theatre. Franklin gained prominence in television with Crossroads in 1969, paving the way for his iconic portrayal of Capt Mike Yates in Doctor Who alongside Jon Pertwee's tenure as The Time Lord. His legacy in the entertainment industry spans from his early theater days to beloved television roles, marking a significant loss in showbiz.

See Richard Franklin's Death News Update Here:

It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning. Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced. Sleep well Richard. #RIP - Líam Rudden pic.twitter.com/TgsSADbQYt — Richard Franklin (@PlanetFranklin) December 25, 2023

